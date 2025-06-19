Samay Project Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Samay Project Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Samay Project Services is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Samay Project Services, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, June 18, received a decent response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed nearly 29 times, according to data available on the NSE.

Here’s how to check the Samay Project Services IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Samay Project Services IPO allotment status online:

Check on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Samay Project Services IPO details The SME offering, valued at around ₹13.91 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.09 million equity shares. The Samay Project Services IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, June 16, 2025, to Wednesday, June 18, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹32–₹34 per share, with a lot size of 4,000 shares. Bigshare Services is serving as the registrar, and it also acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

Samay Project Services plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company’s capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Samay Project Services IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate As of Thursday, June 19, the unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. As a result, the grey market premium (GMP) remains nil. Shares of Samay Project Services are tentatively expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a flat listing for the company’s shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.