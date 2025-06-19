Home / Markets / News / Samay Project Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Samay Project Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of Samay Project Services IPO is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Samay Project Services IPO allotment
(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samay Project Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Samay Project Services is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Samay Project Services, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, June 18, received a decent response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed nearly 29 times, according to data available on the NSE.

Here’s how to check the Samay Project Services IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Samay Project Services IPO allotment status online:
   

Samay Project Services IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹13.91 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.09 million equity shares. The Samay Project Services IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, June 16, 2025, to Wednesday, June 18, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹32–₹34 per share, with a lot size of 4,000 shares.
 
Bigshare Services is serving as the registrar, and it also acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
 
Samay Project Services plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company’s capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 

Samay Project Services IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

As of Thursday, June 19, the unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. As a result, the grey market premium (GMP) remains nil.
 
Shares of Samay Project Services are tentatively expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a flat listing for the company’s shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.
 

About Samay Project Services

Incorporated in 2001, Samay Project Services offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for balance-of-plant systems. The company specialises in EPC projects including piping systems, tanks, fire protection, and system automation. It provides services for designing, constructing, and commissioning tanks, pipelines, and BioCNG plants. Samay Project Services operates across multiple EPC segments, leveraging its engineering expertise and strong client relationships.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Analysts bullish on Trent on Zudio-led growth, Nuvama increases target

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat with negative bias in pre-open

Asian stocks slip, gold gains with yen as Middle East conflict rages

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, PNB, Tata Power, 10 others to remain in focus

Stocks to Watch today, June 19: Jio Financial, Inventurus, Hero MotoCorp

Topics :SME IPOsIPO allotmentinitial public offerings IPOsIPO GMPIPO listing timeIPO marketIPO REVIEWNSE SME platform

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story