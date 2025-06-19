Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, PNB, Tata Power, 10 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, PNB, Tata Power, 10 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Friday, June 20, 2025

dividend stocks
Among the highlighted companies, automaker Bajaj Auto has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹210 per share.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks today, June 19, 2025: Shares of Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Tata Power Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and 7 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight today, Thursday, June 19, 2025, following their announcement of dividend (final dividend for the financial year 2024-25) rewards to shareholders. A dividend is often viewed as a form of passive income, representing a portion of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders as a reward for their investment.
 
The other companies to feature in the list include Greenlam Industries, Mawana Sugars, Rossari Biotech, Solitaire Machine Tools, Supreme Industries, Swastika Investsmart, and Transcorp International. The BSE data reveals that these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Friday, June 20, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
Among the highlighted companies, automaker Bajaj Auto has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹210 per share. The company has also set June 20, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. This is followed by Supreme Industries, which has announced a final dividend of ₹24 per share, also with the record date fixed as June 20, 2025, for the same.
 
Among others, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced a final dividend of ₹2.90 per share, Bank of India has declared a final dividend of ₹4.05 per share, Punjab National Bank announced to pay a final dividend of ₹2.90 per share, Tata Power Company ₹2.25 per share, and HDFC Life Insurance Company ₹2.10 per share for their respective shareholders. All of them have set June 20, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on June 20, 2025:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Bajaj Auto June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹210 June, 20, 2025
Bank of India June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.05 June, 20, 2025
Greenlam Industries June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.40 June, 20, 2025
HDFC Life Insurance Company June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.10 June, 20, 2025
Mawana Sugars June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June, 21, 2025
Punjab National Bank June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.90 June, 20, 2025
Rossari Biotech June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 June, 20, 2025
Solitaire Machine Tools June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 June, 20, 2025
Supreme Industries June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹24 June, 20, 2025
Swastika Investsmart June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 June, 20, 2025
Tata Power Company June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.25 June, 20, 2025
Torrent Pharmaceuticals June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 June, 20, 2025
Transcorp International June, 20, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 June, 20, 2025
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at lower open; Asia falls; Fed holds rates; Israel-Iran war eyed

Stocks to Watch today, June 19: Jio Financial, Inventurus, Hero MotoCorp

Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Stock recommendation: How to trade Bharti Airtel, HUL, Fortis Health today?

Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns

Topics :Buzzing stocksStocks in focusdividendHigh dividend stocksdividend incomeDividend yieldsMarkets

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story