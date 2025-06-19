Stocks to Watch today, June 19: Jio Financial, Inventurus, Hero MotoCorp

Stocks to Watch today, June 19: A weak start to Indian equities is expected after the A weak start to Indian equities is expected after the US Federal Reserve maintained a status quo on interest rates citing inflation in goods prices to increase over the summer as US President Donald Trump's tariffs work their way to consumers. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were down 41 points at 24,812.

Meanwhile, in another part of the world, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Trump's demand for "unconditional surrender". Trump said his patience had run out, though he did not indicate what his next step would be. US President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, earlier had demanded surrender by Iran.

Considering all the developments, global markets were largely negative. On the Asia-Pacific front, last checked, mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.22 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.36 per cent, Japan's Nikkei down 0.73 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was flat. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Overnight, Wall Street indices also mixed with the Nasdaq up 0.13 per cent, while the S&P 500 was down 0.03 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.10 per cent. Here is a list of stocks to watch on Thursday, June 19, 2025: Jio Financial: The company acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from State Bank of India (SBI) for an aggregate consideration of ₹104.54 crore.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: Reports suggests multiple individual sellers are looking to sell up to 1.5 per cent stake each via block deals at an indicative offer price of ₹1,650, a 3.2 per cent discount to thecurrent market price (CMP), with the total offer size, including the greenshoe option, standing at ₹416 crore. Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler company is set to introduce its Vida Vx2 electric scooter with a new ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) model. This offering aims to make electric 2W ownership more affordable and accessible. Vida includes over 3,600 fast-charging stations and more than 500 service points in over 100 cities.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player along with AST SpaceMobile Inc. announced a strategic partnership to bring direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity to India, aiming to support the Digital India vision of universal mobile access. Zydus Lifesciences: The US Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) conducted a GMP follow-up inspection at the company’s oncology injectable site situated at SEZ 1, Ahmedabad. The inspection was concluded with two observations and none of them were related to data integrity. Aavas Financiers: The company's board executive committee approved raising up to ₹200 crore through a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It will issue up to 20,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, and redeemable NCDs with a face value of ₹1 lakh each. The debentures will carry a tenor of 60 months and are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE Ltd.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company's board approved the sale of a pool of non-performing and technically written-off loans worth ₹735.18 crore to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC). The loan pool comprises ₹362.43 crore in non-performing assets (NPAs) and ₹372.75 crore in technically written-off accounts. The bank holds provisions covering 90.15 per cent of the total pool. Ashoka Buildcon: The company and its subsidiary Ashoka Purestudy Technologies received a work order for Intelligent traffic management projects across Maharashtra. Puravankara: The company arm Starworth Infrastructure and Construction bagged an order worth ₹272 crore from TRU Dwellings for Medplus Health Services: The company arm Optival Health Solutions received four suspension orders for drug licenses for Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka stores.