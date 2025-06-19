Analysts bullish on Trent on Zudio-led growth, Nuvama increases target

Domestic brokerage Nuvama highlighted Trent’s strategic shift toward gaining city-level market share over like-for-like (LFL) growth, especially in urban micro-markets. Zudio remains the primary growth engine, while the financial viability of newer formats like Samoh and Zudio Beauty is still under evaluation. Therefore, Nuvama remained positive on the outlook, raising its FY27 revenue estimate 0.4 per cent and trimming PAT 4 per cent, resulting in a revised target price of ₹6,627 (up from ₹6,224). The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating.

Emkay, too, was upbeat on Trent’s ambition to scale through multiple levers including incubation of new brands to fill portfolio gaps, expansion of categories like innerwear, footwear, and beauty, and entry into new geographies including international markets.

It noted that while the micro-market strategy may temporarily weigh on same-store sales growth (SSG), margins are likely to remain stable thanks to backend investments in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), SAP, and design automation. The brokerage stressed that Trent’s supply chain, weekly merchandise drops, and private-label strength give it a unique competitive edge in fashion retail.

Morgan Stanley reportedly retained its ‘Outperform’ rating with a target price of ₹6,359, acknowledging the company’s bumpy but ambitious path to becoming a 10x revenue business. The brokerage pointed to Trent’s evolution into a multi-category player, with strong momentum in emerging businesses over the past three years.