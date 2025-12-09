Home / Markets / News / Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 6% on expansion plans; check details here

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares rose 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹97.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the expansion plan for the manufacturing of Stainless Steel Cold Rolled Coils & Pre-Galvanised (GP) Coils.
 
At 11:40 AM, Sambhav Steel’s share price was trading 5.88 per cent higher at ₹97.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 84,782.7.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,867.15 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹149.24, and its 52-week low was at ₹87.05.  
 
According to the filing, Sambhv Steel Tubes has approved an expansion plan for its stainless steel cold-rolled coils and pre-galvanised (GP) coils manufacturing at its Kuthrel Unit (Village Kuthrel, Tehsil Raipur, District Raipur, Chhattisgarh).
 
The project covers the Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) with Bright Annealing (BA) line and the Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL), where existing capacity for each is 58,000 MT per annum, with utilisation at 86 per cent for CRM+BA and 100 per cent for CGL. 
 
The company plans to add 58,000 MT per annum capacity to each line, taking total capacity to 1,16,000 MT per annum for both CRM+BA and CGL. The expansion is targeted for completion by Q4 FY26, with a proposed investment of ₹50 crore to be funded through internal accruals. The rationale for the project is to meet both captive requirements and growing market demand for its products.
 
Sambhv Steel Tubes is an integrated steel manufacturer based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a growing presence in mild and stainless steel products spanning coils, pipes and tubes. Evolving from its roots as a trusted steel producer, the company has transformed into a brand built around the ethos of “Sab Sambhv Hai” (everything is possible), focusing on possibility, resilience and progress. Under its “Made in India” positioning, Sambhv manufactures precision-engineered structural pipes and stainless steel coils, supported by backward integration, strategic location and in-house power and intermediate products such as sponge iron and billets.

