Sanghvi Movers shares advance 5% on order wins worth ₹292-cr; details here

Shares of Sanghvi Movers Ltd. advanced nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after its subsidiary secured work orders worth ₹292 crore from various power producers.

The company's stock rose as much as 4.96 per cent during the day to a 52-week high of ₹390.1 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 11 this year. The Sanghvi Movers stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹378 apiece, compared to a 0.38 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:25 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 2.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 23 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Sanghvi Movers has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,265.21 crore.

Sanghvi Movers' unit gets ₹292-cr order The company's subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewable Private Limited, has secured large work orders worth ₹292 crore from various domestic independent power producers (IPPs), according to an exchange filing on Monday. The orders pertain to Wind Balance of Plant (BOP) projects, covering the construction of WTG civil foundations, internal roads, crane platforms, WTG intercarting, installation of WTGs, mechanical completion, internal 33 kV line works, and DP yards for the respective WTGs. The projects are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of FY26 and are expected to be completed by the first quarter of FY27.

Sanghvi Movers, Ltd. is a crane-hiring company. The company provides construction and infrastructure projects for customers specialising in refineries, oilfields, petrochemicals, power, steel, cement and fertilisers. Sanghvi Movers' net profit fell 8.99 per cent to ₹43.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 from ₹47.74 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations declined 1.89 per cent to ₹162.32 crore from ₹165.44 crore. For the full year, net profit dropped 29.86 per cent to ₹131.82 crore versus ₹187.94 crore in FY25, with revenue from operations down 9.61 per cent to ₹540.95 crore from ₹598.49 crore.