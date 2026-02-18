Santam Re opens GIFT City branch to scale Indian and Asian reinsurance play

South Africa-based Santam Re on Wednesday announced the launch of its GIFT City branch to function as an IFSC International Office (IIO), with an initial focus on the Indian market and gradual expansion into the broader Asian and Middle Eastern regions.

The company plans to start its business on the facultative side with a focus on construction, engineering, as well as introducing corporate property assets and business interruption risks, particularly for specialised industries and insurance clients.

On the treaty business, the company plans to offer products in property, liability, engineering and marine at the outset, and then start offering other lines of business by the April renewal season.