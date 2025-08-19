Home / Markets / News / Sarda Energy gains 3% after winning bid for Senduri coal mine; details here

Sarda Energy gains 3% after winning bid for Senduri coal mine; details here

Sarda Energy shares rose 3% after the company emerged as the successful bidder for the Senduri coal mine in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol and Umaria districts

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. rose nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company won the bid for Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh. 
 
The iron and steel maker's stock rose as much as 2.88 per cent to ₹598 per share. However, the stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher, compared to a 0.46 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 as of 1:19 PM. 
 
Shares of the company hit a record high of 607.75 per share on August 6 this year. The shares have risen 21 per cent so far this year, compared to a 5.3 per cent gain in Nifty50. Sarda Energy has a market capitalisation of ₹ 20,702.41 crore as per BSE data. 

Sarda Energy order win

Sarda Energy was declared the successful bidder for the Senduri coal mine in Shahdol and Umaria districts of Madhya Pradesh, with a revenue-sharing arrangement of 9.50 per cent with the state government, the company said in the exchange filing. 
 
The mine holds total geological reserves of 248.54 million tonnes of provisional G9-grade coal. Necessary agreements will be executed in due course, the statement said. 

Mukul Agrawal holds over 1% stake in Sarda Energy

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals at the end of the June 2025 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern, Mukul Agrawal held 4 million equity shares or 1.14 per cent holding in Sarda Energy & Minerals. 

Sarda Energy Q1 results 

Sarda Energy & Minerals reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹437 crore in the April-June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), compared to ₹198 crore in the year-ago period and ₹100 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,633 crore, up from ₹926 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹1,239 crore in Q4FY25.
 
On August 21, 2024, Sarda Energy & Minerals completed acquisition of SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Limited (SKS) pursuant to the Resolution Plan (RP) as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated August 13, 2024, under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). 
 
The company is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Thermal and Hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of mineral and energy assets. 
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

