Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid muted global cues
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will assess the impact of meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, August 19, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are expected to witness a negative start amid muted global cues as investors will assess the impact of discussions at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders.
At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,988 levels, down 24 points.
On Tuesday, Asian markets were trading lower tracking Wall Street declines overnight. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.43 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.19 per cent.
Following talks at the White House, Zelensky said that he would be willing to meet directly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of his country.
Overnight, the US equity markets settled flat as investors awaited key retail earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s annual speech at the central bank’s Jackson Hole summit. The S&P 500 settled almost flat with a negative bias, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 per cent. ALSO READ | GST reforms: How and where to invest in the stock market? Analysts decode
IPO Corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, IPOs of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping will open for bidding. Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle will make its debut on the exchanges.
In the SME IPO space, IPO of LGT Business Connextions will open for bidding and Studio LSD IPO will enter its second day. Icodex Publishing Solutions will list on the BSE SME platform.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump moves to arrange Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, US President Donald Trump said he has begun efforts to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy to help end Russia's war in Ukraine.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets down amid Trump-Zelenskyy meet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower on Tuesday as investors assessed the discussions between US President Donald Trump, his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders at the White House.
Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.33 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.04 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.08 per cent.
7:26 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Donald Trump Share Market Today Stock Market Today MARKET LIVE BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Markets IPOs SME IPOs US markets Asian markets Domestic markets stock market trading Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:26 AM IST