Vedanta shares rise 2% as board set to consider second interim dividend

Shares of Vedanta rose over 2 per cent on Tuesday after it announced that its board will meet to consider and approve an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The Anil Agarwal-owned company's stock rose as much as 2.57 per cent to ₹449.5 per share. However, the stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher, compared to a 0.27 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 as of 11:31 AM.

Shares of the company trade at the highest level since July 25 and have risen 1 per cent so far this year, compared to a 5.3 per cent gain in Nifty50. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹1.75 trillion as per BSE data.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Vedanta to consider interim dividend Vedanta has said its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to consider and approve the second interim dividend on equity shares for FY26, if any. The company has fixed Wednesday, August 27, 2025, as the record date to determine the entitlement of shareholders for the proposed dividend, as per an exchange filing. Vedanta Q1 results The mining major reported an 11.7 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,185 crore for the June quarter (Q1) of FY26. During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹3,606 crore.

On a quarterly basis, consolidated net profit fell 8.5 per cent from ₹3,483 crore in Q4 FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew by 6.2 per cent to ₹37,434 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹35,239 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue fell 6 per cent from ₹39,789 crore, due to weaker pricing and lower volumes, the company said in its exchange filing on Thursday. ALSO READ: Inox Wind sells ₹175 crore stake in EPC arm at ₹7,400 crore valuation The company recorded its highest-ever first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹10,746 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y.