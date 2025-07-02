Home / Markets / News / SAT directs OPG to deposit ₹2.5 crore, stays Sebi's ₹85 crore order

SAT directs OPG to deposit ₹2.5 crore, stays Sebi's ₹85 crore order

Tribunal admits appeal against Sebi's revised disgorgement in NSE case and stays recovery subject to OPG depositing Rs 2.5 crore within four weeks in an interest-bearing account

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT
The matter has been admitted by the tribunal, which has directed Sebi to file its response. The recent order pertains only to the recovery amount.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed OPG Securities to deposit Rs 2.5 crore, while staying the recovery of a total disgorgement amount of Rs 85.25 crore ordered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
The tribunal's order, dated June 30, states: “There shall be a stay of recovery of the disgorgement amount pursuant to the impugned order, subject to the appellants depositing a sum of Rs 2.5 crore within four weeks from today, subject to the outcome of this appeal. Sebi shall place the same in an interest-bearing account.”
 
The matter has been admitted by the tribunal, which has directed Sebi to file its response. The recent order pertains only to the recovery amount.
 
In April 2019, the market regulator had directed disgorgement of Rs 15.57 crore against the firm. OPG Securities had earlier deposited Rs 7.5 crore, which was half of the initial disgorgement amount.
 
In January 2023, the tribunal upheld the violations committed by OPG but set aside the Sebi order and remanded it for fresh calculation of the disgorgement amount. 
 
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location matter, OPG was alleged to have gained an unfair advantage by accessing the secondary server of the stock exchange and making unlawful gains. In a fresh order, Sebi revised the disgorgement amount to Rs 85.25 crore.
 
The counsel for OPG argued that there could be no increase in the disgorgement amount after remand.
 
The tribunal noted that this was a peculiar case in which Sebi had conducted further investigation covering a different and longer period, on the basis of which a fresh show-cause notice was issued.
 
The SAT order states: “In view of the undisputed fact that the appellants have subjected themselves and participated in the second round of litigation fully, in our view, they are not entitled to a blanket stay order.”

Topics :SEBIOPG SecuritiesSecurities Appellate TribunalNational Stock Exchange

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

