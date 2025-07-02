SAT directs OPG to deposit ₹2.5 crore, stays Sebi's ₹85 crore order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed OPG Securities to deposit Rs 2.5 crore, while staying the recovery of a total disgorgement amount of Rs 85.25 crore ordered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The tribunal's order, dated June 30, states: “There shall be a stay of recovery of the disgorgement amount pursuant to the impugned order, subject to the appellants depositing a sum of Rs 2.5 crore within four weeks from today, subject to the outcome of this appeal. Sebi shall place the same in an interest-bearing account.”

The matter has been admitted by the tribunal, which has directed Sebi to file its response. The recent order pertains only to the recovery amount.

In April 2019, the market regulator had directed disgorgement of Rs 15.57 crore against the firm. OPG Securities had earlier deposited Rs 7.5 crore, which was half of the initial disgorgement amount. ALSO READ: Sebi issues Rs 5.35 crore demand notice to OPG securities in NSE case In January 2023, the tribunal upheld the violations committed by OPG but set aside the Sebi order and remanded it for fresh calculation of the disgorgement amount. In the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location matter, OPG was alleged to have gained an unfair advantage by accessing the secondary server of the stock exchange and making unlawful gains. In a fresh order, Sebi revised the disgorgement amount to Rs 85.25 crore.