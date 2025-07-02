Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 119x, GMP at 25%

Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day bidding period for Silky Overseas initial public offering (IPO) is set to conclude today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The SME IPO has received robust investor interest so far, with subscription levels exceeding 119 times.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) data as of 3 PM on Wednesday, Silky Overseas has received bids for 17,02,85,600 shares against 14,28,800 shares on offer.

Silky Overseas IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹201 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹40 or 25 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹161 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Silky Overseas IPO details Silky Overseas IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, June 30. Once the subscription concludes, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 3. Silky Overseas shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, July 7. opened for public subscription on Monday, June 30. Once the subscription concludes, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 3. Silky Overseas shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, July 7. The company aims to raise ₹30.68 crore through a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares. Silky Overseas has set the price band in the range of ₹153 to ₹161, with a lot size of 800 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,800 to bid for one lot at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals is ₹2,57,600 for a minimum of two lots.