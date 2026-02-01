SBI market cap touches ₹10 trn; stock hits new high, zooms 36% in 6 months

SBI market cap crosses ₹10 trillion

State Bank of India (SBI) today hit the ₹10 trillion-market capitaliastion (market cap) milestone, as the stock price of the public sector bank (PSB) rallied to a new high of ₹1,083,95 on the BSE in intra-day deals. SBI on Sunday (Budget day) became the first state-owned stock and third Indian bank to hit the ₹10 trillion market cap.

Currently, in banking space, the private sector lender HDFC Bank tops of the list with a market cap of ₹14.39 trillion. ICICI Bank’s market cap stands at ₹9.79 trillion, and had hit a record high of ₹10.62 trillion on July 28, 2025.

Overall among Indian-listed companies, Reliance Industries stands at number one position with a market cap of ₹19 trillion , followed by Bharti Airtel (₹11.84 trillion) and Tata Consultancy Services (₹11.28 trillion). At 10:33 AM; with ₹9.98 trillion market cap, SBI stock price was up 0.32 per cent at ₹1,082.95 on the BSE, the exchange data shows. SBI outperforms HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank thus far in 2026 The stock price of SBI hit a new high of ₹1,083.95 on the BSE in Sunday‘s intra-day trade. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, SBI has rallied 10 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. HDFC Bank has seen its market price decline by 5.6 per cent, while ICICI Bank gained 1.3 per cent during the same period.

Further, in the past six months, SBI has surged 36 per cent, as against 2.3 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. During the same period, the stock price of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were down 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. SBI Q3 results date and analyst meet timing SBI on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 informed that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26).

Check Stock Market LIVE Updates An analyst meet will be conducted on February 7, 2026 at 5.00 PM post Q3FY26 Results at State Bank Bhavan Auditorium, the bank informed. Brokerages view SBI, Banking sector SBI remains poised for sustainable growth, led by healthy credit expansion and well-managed asset quality. In Q3FY26, SBI is poised for industry-leading growth of 13-14 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by growth in the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments, pick-up in personal loans, and selective utilization of working capital limits, even though corporate capex cycle remains muted. Asset quality remains a key strength for SBI. The bank reported GNPA of 1.73 per cent and NNPA of 0.42 per cent, with a provision coverage ratio (PCR) of 75.8 per cent (92.3 per cent including an advance under collection account (AUCA) and a corporate PCR of 98.68 per cent). Credit cost in September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) was benign at ~39bp, reflecting disciplined underwriting and steady recoveries. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect credit cost to remain low at 40-50bp over FY26-28E as well.