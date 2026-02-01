Stocks to Watch today, Feb 1: Defence, Infra, Meesho, Ola, Sun Pharma

Stocks to Watch today, February 1, 2026: Domestic markets are expected to start Sunday's special Domestic markets are expected to start Sunday's special Budget session on a flat note. At 7:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading marginally higher by 4 points at 25,420.

On Friday, Wall Street indices ended lower even as investors largely approved of President Donald Trump’s pick of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve. At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.43 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.36 per cent.

Here are key stocks that will be on investors' radar on February 1, 2026:

Budget stocks:

Infrastructure & Capital Goods

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), BHEL, Siemens, Cummins India, and Thermax will be in the spotlight as the market anticipates a continued push for capital expenditure and social infrastructure projects. Banking & NBFCs State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and M&M Financial Services will remain on the radar, as the government’s fiscal deficit targets, borrowing plans, and credit policy shifts directly impact their performance. Consumption & Discretionary Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, and other consumption-linked names will be closely watched for any potential tax stimulus, which would serve as a significant tailwind for both consumer staples and discretionary players.

PSU Stocks (Defence & Railways) Defence majors like Bharat Electronics (BEL), HAL, and Mazagon Dock will be in focus amid expectations of higher capital outlays and a renewed 'Make in India' push. Similarly, railway stocks such as RVNL, IRCTC and others will be under scrutiny as investors eye a potential hike in the railway capex budget. Healthcare & Pharma The pharmaceutical sector will be in focus as the industry anticipates a reduction in customs duties for high-end medical equipment and potential incentives for innovation, such as the restoration of weighted research and development (R&D) tax deductions. Results today: Latent View Analyticswill release their quarterly earnings today.

Glenmark Pharma: The pharma company reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated n The pharma company reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated n et profit to ₹403.2 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26). Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹3,900 crore during the quarter. Sun Pharma: India’s largest drug-maker posted a 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated India’s largest drug-maker posted a 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹3,369 crore for the third quarter of the financial year (Q3FY26), while revenue from operations during the period grew by 13.5 per cent to ₹15,520 crore. Bajaj Auto: The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,749 crore, with the revenue also growing 23 per cent to ₹16,204 crore.

Gail India: The company's net profit for the quarter stood at ₹1.729.13 crore, as compared to ₹4,084.24 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations stood at ₹35,302.76 crore, as against ₹36,937.05 crore a year ago. NTPC: The company's consolidated net profit for Q3 stood at ₹5488.67 crore, as compared to ₹5062.51 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹45845.68 crore, as compared to ₹45069.43 crore Y-o-Y. Bank of Baroda: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda’s (BoB’s) net profit rose 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,055 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3 FY26). Its net interest income (NII) was flat at ₹11,800 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹11,786 crore a year ago.

Delhivery: The company reported PAT for Q3 at ₹40 crore, as compared to ₹25 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹2,805 crore, as compared to ₹2,378 crore a year ago. IDFC First Bank: The bank reported a 48 per cent increase in net profit to ₹503 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, as compared to a net profit of ₹339 crore Y-o-Y. Total income increased to ₹12,542 crore during the quarter from ₹11,123 crore in the same period a year ago. Meesho: The company reported a The company reported a sharp swing to a loss in the December quarter (Q3 FY26) to ₹490 crore, compared with a loss of ₹37 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 32 per cent to ₹3,518 crore, up from ₹2,679 crore in the year-ago quarter.