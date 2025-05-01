SBI Q4 results 2025: Check date, earnings expectations, fundraising update

SBI Q4 results date 2025:

SBI Q4 earnings fundraising proposal:

ALSO READ | State Bank of India to raise funds via share sale this fiscal year SBI Q4 net profit expectations: According to the five brokerage reports studied by Business Standard, the net profit expectations for SBI in Q4FY25 spans across ₹11,578 crore to ₹19,023 crore. Apart from the approval of the March quarter and financial year results, the Board of Directors of SBI will discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY26 by way of Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), and any other mode or combination of these, as may be decided.

Notably, SBI reported a net profit of ₹20,698 crore in the previous year quarter and ₹16,891 crore in the December quarter of the previous financial year (Q3FY25).

SBI Q4 results: What to watch out from management commentary?

According to analysts, investors should track discussions on net interest margin (NIM) growth, return on equity (RoE) outlook, and capital adequacy ratio (CAR) for the quarter.

SBI Q4 earnings preview: What are key expectations from SBI Q4 results?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

According to MOFSL analysts, SBI could report a net profit of ₹18,560 crore in Q4FY25, clocking a decline of 10.4 per cent over the previous year's profit.

The drag, MOFSL expects, could be on the back of muted net interest income (NII) growth. The brokerage pegs Q4FY25 NII at ₹42,740 crore, up barely 2.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

NII was ₹41,655.2 crore in Q4FY24 and ₹ 41,446 crore in Q3FY25.

MOFSL also expects higher provisions to cap net profit growth. It pegs provisions at ₹2,970 crore as against ₹1,610 crore Y-o-Y.

On the business front, Motilal Oswal analysts project SBI's loan growth at 13.1 per cent on year to ₹41.9 trillion. Deposit growth, on the other hand, is seen at 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹53.7 trillion.

The brokerage, further, sees a sharp improvement in asset quality with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio falling to 1.96 per cent from 2.07 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and NNPA ratio coming down to 0.50 per cent from 0.53 per cent Q-o-Q.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan

This brokerage also sees SBI's Q4FY25 NII rising 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹42,704 crore.

However, it estimates a decline of just 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y in pre-provision operating profit (PPOP), to ₹27,137 crore, to limit the net profit decline at 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,023 crore.

The brokerage anticipates Advances to grow at 13 per cent Y-o-Y, but NIM may edge lower Q-o-Q.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities predicts a slightly stronger growth in NII, than other brokerages, at 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y/4.3 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹ 43,246 crore.

Further, backed by 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in PPOP, net profit is seen dropping 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 17,393.7 crore.

The brokerage sees loan growth at around 14 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹42.11 trillion, but a 27 bps Y-o-Y/2 bps Q-o-Q contraction in NIM at 3.03 per cent.

Slippages are seen rising 18 per cent Y-o-Y/13.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,696 crore. They were at ₹3,984 crore in Q4FY24 and ₹4,146 crore in Q3FY25.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expects SBI's Q4 operating profit (PPOP) to decline 29.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20,199.6 crore as it builds NIM compression, and lower treasury income and recovery from written-off loans.

The brokerage expects NII to decline 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹53,428.4 crore, despite a 12 per cent Y-o-Y loan growth, due to higher cost of funds and pass-through of recent rate cuts. NIM is seen compressing 34bps Y-o-Y/12bps Q-o-Q to 2.6 per cent.

Lower staff costs, however, could aid operating income growth.

Pressured further by a whopping 185-per cent surge Y-o-Y in provisions (at ₹4,583.9 crore), net profit is seen declining 43.2 per cent to ₹11,757.8 crore.

On the asset quality front, analysts at KIE expect slippages to come at 1 per cent of loans (normalisation of slippages over time), but sees no fresh concerns over unsecured loans.

The bank, it said, could see lower recovery and upgrades in Q4FY25.

JM Financial

Analysts at the brokerage project a 1-per cent Y-o-Y rise in NII at ₹42,086 crore, and a 22-per cent Y-o-Y slide in net profit at ₹16,207.7 crore.