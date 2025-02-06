Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI Q3 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore, NII up 4%

SBI Q3 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore, NII up 4%

SBI Q3 results: SBI share price dropped to the day's low after Q3 results announcement

SBI, State Bank Of India

Photo: Shutterstock

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Q3 results: State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 16,891.44 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25), clocking a jump of 84.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).    
SBI had reported a net profit of Rs 9,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q3FY24).
 
On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the public sector bank's Q3 profit fell 7.8 per cent as against a profit of Rs 18,330 crore reported in Q2FY25.
 
On the bourses, SBI share price dropped to the day's low after Q3 results announcement. At 2:15 PM, SBI share price was down 1.76 per cent at Rs 752.6 per share as against 0.48 per cent fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. 
 
 
Brokerages had estimated SBI's Q3FY25 profit to surge between 65 per cent and 86 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Operationally, SBI's net interest income (NII) came at Rs 41,446 crore for the quarter under study, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y. SBI's Q3FY24 NII was Rs 39,820 crore. 
Sequentially, SBI's Q3FY25 NII was 0.4 per cent lower than Rs 41,620-crore net interest income reported in Q2FY25.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Solar Industries shares crack 6.5% on BSE on weak FY25 revenue guidance

Mahindra BE 6

M&M Q3 Preview: Profit may zoom up to 32% YoY to Rs 3,249 cr; revenue 22%

Logistics

VRL Logistics shares soar 20% as Q3 profit jumps 335% YoY, margins expand

paints

Kansai Nerolac share pops 6% as Q3 profit skyrockets 341% YoY; details here

Sula Vineyards, Sula wine

Sula Vineyards slips 5% on weak Q3 show; PAT down 35%, rev dips marginally

 
SBI's Q3 operating profit increased 15.8 per cent to Rs 23,550.81 crore from Rs 20,336.08 crore reported in the December quarter of FY24. Sequentially, however, it fell 19.6 per cent from Rs 29,293.74 crore seen in Q2FY25. 
 
The bank's net interest margin (NIM) contracted sharply to 3.01 per cent in Q3FY25 from 3.14 per cent Q-o-Q.

SBI Q3 asset quality

In the December quarter, SBI reported gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) at Rs 84,360.38 crore as against Rs 86,748.81 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, GNPAs climbed from Rs 83,369.23 crore reported in Q2FY25.
 
Similarly, NNPA rose to Rs 21,377.64 crore at the end of Q3FY25 from Rs 20,294.32 crore Q-o-Q. In Q3FY24, NNPAs were Rs 22,408 38 crore.
 
In terms of NPA ratio, GNPA ratio was 2.07 per cent at the end of Q3FY25 vs 2.14 per cent Q-o-Q. NNPA, meanwhile, was flat at 0.53 per cent.
 
That apart, SBI created provisions worth Rs 911.06 crore during the quarter under review, higher than the provisions worth Rs 687.8 crore set aside in Q3FY24. Compared to the September quarter of the current fiscal year, SBI's provisions fell from Rs 4,505.73 crore.
 
The credit costs at the end of Q3FY25 inched up to 0.24 per cent from 0.21 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

 

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 350 pts lower at 77,900 before RBI policy outcome; Auto, FMCG drag

RBI

How to trade Bank Nifty, Fin Nifty ahead of RBI Policy? Key levels to track

ipo market listing share market

Solarium Green IPO off to decent start; subscription rises 24%, GMP up 8%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Abbott India gains 10% in 2 days after posting healthy Q3 show; Details

SBI

Preview: Will SBI Q3 profit rise or fall? Provisions hold key, say analysts

Topics : Buzzing stocks sbi Q3 results Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon