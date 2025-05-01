Stock Markets Closed on May 1, 2025, for Maharashtra Day

Stock Market Holiday, May 1: Indian stock markets are closed today, Thursday, May 1, 2025, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, a day celebrated by Maharashtrians to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960.

That apart, today is also a public holiday to celebrate May Day or International Workers' Day (Labour Day 2025) . Labour Day, which began in the late 19th century, pays tribute to all the workers. In India, Labour Day is a public holiday in many states, such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Trading Suspension Details:

Notably, there will be no trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BSE, and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

ALSO READ | Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open on May 1st? Check the state-wise list Trading in equity shares, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), Tri-Party Repo, and NDS-RST will remain suspended for today.

When Will Markets Reopen?

Markets will resume normal trading on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025:

Independence Day – August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27

Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra – October 2

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21

Diwali Balipratipada – October 22

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Prakash Gurpurb) – November 5

Christmas – December 25

The last market holiday was on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Stock Market Timings:

The trading session in the Indian stock markets is divided in three parts – Pre-Open, Regular Trading, Post-Market session.

The timings for these sessions are as follows:

Pre-Open Session : 9:00 AM – 9:07 AM

: 9:00 AM – 9:07 AM Regular Trading Hours : 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM Post-Market Session: 3:30 PM – 3:40 PM

Indian stock markets are open Monday to Friday and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock Market Wrap, April 30, 2025:

The BSE Sensex closed at 80,242, down 46 points or 0.06 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 shut shop barely 2 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 24,334.

Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index gained the most. The index rose 3.6 per cent during the day b before settling 1.91 per cent higher. This was followed by the Nifty Pharma index , which gained 0.44 per cent.

On the downside, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2.23 per cent, dragged by UCO Bank and State Bank of India shares.

Global Market Update:

Asian markets are having a lean morning as most regional markets are shut for public holiday.

Trading is underway in Japan and Australia, while markets in South Korea, India, Hong Kong, and China are shut for Labour Day.

Meanwhile, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.15 per cent ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision today.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark was down 0.10 per cent. Back home, GIFT Nifty was 43 points lower at 24,376 levels at 6:35 AM.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.15 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite ended the day flat at 17,446.34.