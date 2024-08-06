Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Schneider Electric's stock zooms 10% after robust Q1FY25 performance

Shares of Schneider Electric Infrastructure soared up to 10 per cent to Rs 824 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday deals

Schneider Electric
The court also directed Sebi not to take any coercive action against the company for another three weeks
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
Shares of Schneider Electric Infrastructure soared up to 10 per cent to Rs 824 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported a 39 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the first quarter of financial year 2024-24 (Q1FY25).

On Monday, Schneider Electric registered a nearly 39 per cent increase Y-o-Y in its net profit for the June 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 48.48 crore, up from Rs 34.92 crore the previous year. This boost was driven primarily by higher revenues. 

Total income for the quarter rose 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 595.51 crore, compared to Rs 497.57 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest and tax rose 68 per cent to Rs 78.4 crore from Rs 46.7 crore, while the Ebit margins improved to 13.2 per cent during the quarter under review from 9.4 per cent in the year ago period. 

EBIT improvement due to better product mix, order pricing and operational efficiency, the company said in its investor presentation. 

The company further said that its experiencing good momentum in orders across all segments with its order backlog at Rs 1,294 crores up by 15.6 per cent till June 2024 versus June 2023. 

Schneider Electric SE, previously known as Schneider Electric SA, is a leading company in energy management and automation. It specialises in developing technologies and solutions for electricity distribution.

The market capitalisation of Schneider Electric  is Rs 19,253 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It falls under the BSE MidCap category. The company’s stock is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 86.49 times with an earning per share of Rs 8.66.  

At 12:06 PM; the share price of the company was up 7.57 per cent at Rs 805.25 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex soared by 0.77 per cent to 79,364 levels. 

Topics :Buzzing stocksSchneider Electric Markets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEMarket news

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

