Scoda Tubes shares make flat D-Street debut, list at ₹140 on BSE

Scoda Tubes listing today: Shares of stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturing company Scoda Tubes made a flattish debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹140 on the BSE, in-line with the IPO issue price.

The listing price of Scoda Tubes was significantly below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Scoda Tubes were trading at ₹160, commanding grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20 or 14.29 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Scoda Tubes IPO details

Scoda Tubes IPO received a stellar response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed by only 53.8 times, according to NSE data.The highest demand for the mainline offering came from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 113.03 times. This was followed by Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 69.51 times, and retail investors at 19.4 times.

The ₹220-crore mainline IPO was an entire fresh issue of 15.7 million equity shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹130 to ₹140. The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and closed on Friday, May 30, 2025. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. Monarch Networth Capital is the sole book-running lead manager of the Scoda Tubes IPO.