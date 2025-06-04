Home / Markets / News / Sun Pharma Advanced Research hits 20% lower band; what's rattling Street?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research hits 20% lower band; what's rattling Street?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research share price tanked 20 per centa after Vibozilimod (SCD-044) studies failed to meet the primary endpoint

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) shares slumped 20 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, hitting its lower circuit at ₹156.5 per share on BSE. The stock was under pressure after the company's partner Sun Pharmaceutical Industries informed that its phase 2 trial for evaluating SOLARES PsO and SOLARES AD studies failed to meet the primary endpoint.
 
In the past one year, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company shares have declined 3 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 12 per cent.
 
At 9:36 AM, Sun Pharma Advanced Research share price was down 15.16 per cent at ₹165.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 80,766.66. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,385.44 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹257.7 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹109.2 per share. 

Why did Sun Pharma Advanced Research stock tanked?

The company released a filing on Tuesday, after market hours, in which it said that the phase 2 clinical trials evaluating Vibozilimod (SCD-044) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Psoriasis (SOLARES PsO) and Atopic Dermatitis (SOLARES AD) failed to meet primary endpoint of 75 per cent improvement in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI).
 
"SPARC informs that its partner Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SPIL) announced the top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating Vibozilimod (SCD-044) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Psoriasis (SOLARES PsO) and Atopic Dermatitis (SOLARES AD). SPIL informed that both SOLARES PsO and SOLARES AD studies did not meet the primary endpoint of 75 per cent improvement in PASI (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) score (> PASI75) at Week 16 and 75 per cent improvement in EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index) score (>EASI75) at Week 16 respectively," the filing read. 
 
It added: SPARC and SPIL will evaluate the appropriate next steps for SCD-044.
 
Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition characterised by skin inflammation and accelerated skin cell growth, resulting in raised, scaly patches called plaques, most commonly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and trunk.
 
Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterised by dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. It's a long-term condition that can cause patchy rashes and can occur at any age, though it often begins in childhood.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian stocks edge up, dollar dips as traders brace for higher US tariffs

Jindal Saw, Rallis India, Ugro Capital in focus ahead of June 5 ex-date

3B Films IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Motilal Oswal upbeat on India's power sector; suggests buying 2 stocks

Top stock picks by Motilal Oswal: Large, mid & small cap recommendations

Topics :Sun Pharma Advanced Research SPARCS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocks

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story