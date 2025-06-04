Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?

Ajit Mishra, SVP Research at Religare Broking reckons that Nifty has hit a new high on almost all the occasions after witnessing a Golden Crossover, barring one instance in March 2012; wherein the index failed to hit a new high, and instead witnessed a 'Death Cross' formation.Technically, 'Death Cross' formation is the inverse of 'Golden Cross' as the 50-DMA of the stock or the underlying index slips below the 200-DMA.Ajit Mishra believes that history can be repeated, and the Nifty can potentially rally to record high levels this time as well. The Nifty 50 index can potentially zoom towards 26,500 levels, as and when it breaks above 25,600 levels, Ajit said.At present levels the NSE Nifty 50 index is 6.9 away from its life-time high hit in September 2024.Among other key levels, the Nifty chart shows presence of considerable support around 24,080 levels, close to the 200-DMA; below which next major support stands at 23,530 levels - the 100-DMA. Above 25,600 levels; intermediate hurdles for the Nifty exist at 25,900 and around its previous high 26,200 levels, shows the technical chart.