Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME
Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: The stock was listed at ₹132.75 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹10.75 or 8.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹122 per shareSI Reporter Mumbai
Neptune Petrochemicals shares made a positive debut on the NSE under the SME category, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO)
. Neptune Petrochemicals IPO share price was listed at ₹132.75 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹10.75 or 8.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹122 per share.
Few minutes after the counter opened for trading, Neptune Petrochemicals shares were up 1.09 per cent at 134.2 per share.
Neptune Petrochemicals IPO GMP
IPO listing was above the grey market's estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Neptune Petrochemicals were trading flat at ₹122 per share, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.
Neptune Petrochemicals IPO details
Neptune Petrochemicals IPO
aims to raise ₹73.2 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 6 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The three-day subscription window opened to bid on May 28, 2025 and closed on May 30, 2025.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025.
According to the RHP, from the net issue proceeds, the company plans to use ₹5.15 crore for the installation of additional plant and machinery and related infrastructure; ₹14.7 crore for the purchase of office space, and ₹4.2 million for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Neptune Petrochemicals
Neptune Petrochemicals is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of a comprehensive range of bitumen products, bitumen emulsions, and allied products. The company has a diverse product portfolio including various grades of bitumen, modified bitumen like Polymer Modified Bitumen, Crumb Rubber based modified bitumen, and oils. It offers a broad range of products tailored to the needs of the road construction and infrastructure industries. The company has a presence across India and neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices