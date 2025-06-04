Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME

Neptune Petrochemicals shares made a positive debut on the NSE under the SME category, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) . Neptune Petrochemicals IPO share price was listed at ₹132.75 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹10.75 or 8.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹122 per share.

Few minutes after the counter opened for trading, Neptune Petrochemicals shares were up 1.09 per cent at 134.2 per share. Neptune Petrochemicals IPO GMP

IPO listing was above the grey market's estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Neptune Petrochemicals were trading flat at ₹122 per share, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO details Neptune Petrochemicals IPO aims to raise ₹73.2 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 6 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The three-day subscription window opened to bid on May 28, 2025 and closed on May 30, 2025. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025. ALSO READ | 3B Films IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date The company has set the price band in the range of ₹115 to ₹122 per equity share. MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.