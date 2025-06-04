Home / Markets / News / Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: The stock was listed at ₹132.75 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹10.75 or 8.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹122 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:11 AM IST
Neptune Petrochemicals shares made a positive debut on the NSE under the SME category, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Neptune Petrochemicals IPO share price was listed at ₹132.75 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹10.75 or 8.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹122 per share.
 
Few minutes after the counter opened for trading, Neptune Petrochemicals shares were up 1.09 per cent at 134.2 per share. 

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO GMP

IPO listing was above the grey market's estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Neptune Petrochemicals were trading flat at ₹122 per share, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. 

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO details

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO aims to raise ₹73.2 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 6 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The three-day subscription window opened to bid on May 28, 2025 and closed on May 30, 2025.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025. 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹115 to ₹122 per equity share. MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.   ALSO READ | 3B Films IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
 
According to the RHP, from the net issue proceeds, the company plans to use ₹5.15 crore for the installation of additional plant and machinery and related infrastructure; ₹14.7 crore for the purchase of office space, and ₹4.2 million for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Neptune Petrochemicals

Neptune Petrochemicals is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of a comprehensive range of bitumen products, bitumen emulsions, and allied products. The company has a diverse product portfolio including various grades of bitumen, modified bitumen like Polymer Modified Bitumen, Crumb Rubber based modified bitumen, and oils. It offers a broad range of products tailored to the needs of the road construction and infrastructure industries. The company has a presence across India and neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan. 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

