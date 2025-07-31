Home / Markets / News / Sebi asks institutions to ensure digital access for special-needs persons

The directive follows a Supreme Court verdict dated April 30, 2025, that recognised digital access as a fundamental right under the right to life and liberty


Capital markets regulator on Thursday directed all regulated entities to make their digital platforms accessible to persons with disabilities, in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

In a circular, Sebi said, "The move is aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full and effective participation in the securities market".

The directive follows a Supreme Court verdict dated April 30, 2025, that recognised digital access as a fundamental right under the right to life and liberty.

The mandate applies to all Sebi-regulated entities (REs), including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, brokers, mutual funds, and KYC agencies.

They must ensure compliance with key provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act and related rules to facilitate access to websites, mobile apps and other platforms.

Sebi said the regulated entities (REs) must submit lists of their digital platforms and compliance reports within a month.

They are also required to appoint accessibility auditors certified by the International Association of Accessibility Professionals within 45 days, conduct audits within three months, and complete remediation of findings from the audit within six months, it added.

The regulator has also made it mandatory to conduct annual accessibility audits and report the findings to designated authorities within 30 days from the end of each financial year.

REs are required to appoint nodal officers for digital accessibility compliance, conduct staff training, establish grievance redress mechanisms, and provide alternate formats, such as Indian Sign Language videos, audio descriptions and accessible PDFs.

Digital KYC processes must also accommodate differently-abled users through features like human-assisted video KYC, voice support, and the option to indicate disability status in onboarding forms.

All new digital solutions must meet Indian and global accessibility standards, and accessibility will be a key criterion in procurement evaluations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBISebi normsDisabilityMarket news

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

