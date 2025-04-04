Home / Markets / News / Sebi brings standardized format for system, network audit reports of MIIs

Sebi brings standardized format for system, network audit reports of MIIs

This will apply to audits conducted from the fiscal year 2024-25, or the second half of the fiscal year, depending on the audit frequency

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Furthermore, they need to disclose audit details such as period, methodology, and tools used. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday introduced a standardised format for system and network audit reports of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories -- to enhance the audit efficiency.

Under this, Sebi will assign unique IDs to each observation in a bid to simplify the tracking of both current and historical audit issues.

This new framework aims to improve data quality, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and streamline the monitoring of audit observations.

This will apply to audits conducted from the fiscal year 2024-25, or the second half of the fiscal year, depending on the audit frequency.

"The standardized format for system and network audit report would help to increase the data quality, capture of relevant information as per regulatory requirements in a streamlined and standardized manner across MIIs, monitor compliance requirements in a more focused manner, ease of traceability of current/historical open observations found during audit at the end of MII and Sebi by assigning a unique ID to each observation," Sebi said in its circular.

Presently, all MIIs are required to conduct system and network audit and each MII has adopted a different template for such reporting.

Also Read

BS Manthan: Audit quality has improved in past few years, says NFRA chief

BS Manthan: NFRA chairperson stresses need to align with global audit norms

NFRA flags deficiencies in BSR & Co's audit of related party transactions

Upgrading India's auditing standards will boost credibility: NFRA chief

Auditing of companies has improved in last 3-4 years: NFRA Chairperson

As per the circular, the standardized system and network audit report format include several key sections to ensure comprehensive reporting.

Going by the format, MIIs are required to disclose basic information such as name, address, and contact details of the auditee and audit team.

Furthermore, they need to disclose audit details such as period, methodology, and tools used.

The IT environment overview highlights major projects or developments undertaken during the audit period, providing insights into the technological landscape of the MII.

The scope of audit involves the compliance with relevant regulatory requirements and identifies any technical glitches encountered.

Sebi said observations and findings detail the issues discovered during the audit, with each observation assigned a unique ID to facilitate easy tracking and follow-up.

The compliance status section assesses adherence to Sebi mandates, including critical areas like disaster recovery drills, stress testing, and business continuity planning.

Additionally, the report includes a list of pending issues, detailing unresolved observations from previous audits along with reasons for their non-closure. The final notes cover any limitations of the audit, auditor comments, and a concluding assessment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta to Tata Steel: Metal stocks tumble as tariffs cloud growth outlook

Premium

With an eye on SIF foray, PMS, AIFs queue up for mutual fund licence

Premium

Higher tariffs may significantly dent profits of pharma companies

Trump's tariffs: Sensex, Nifty join global selloff amid fears of recession

Market regulator Sebi issues framework for return verification agency

Topics :SEBIAuditingSebi norms

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story