Vedanta to Tata Steel: Metal stocks tumble as tariffs cloud growth outlook

Shares of Indian metal companies plunged on Friday, with some stocks falling as much as 12 per cent, as concerns over global economic growth following US tariffs weighed on investor sentiment.

As of 11:30 AM, shares of Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco and Nalco were down over 6 per cent, compared to the 1.06 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty50. The Nifty Metal index fell as much as 5.52 per cent during the session and later pared losses to trade 4.8 per cent lower. The index was down 4.74 per cent on Thursday.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump unleashed tariffs on all trading countries , even as analysts expect the risk of recession and inflation to rise in the US.

Trump announced tariffs of at least 10 per cent on practically all imports, with higher rates on countries that have the highest trade deficits with the US. India was hit with a 27 per cent import tariff with few sectors like pharmaceuticals and energy sectors being exempted.

It is to be noted that the reciprocal tariffs do not apply to Indian steel and aluminium exporters, as a 25 per cent tariff is already implemented. "Steel/aluminum articles and autos/auto parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs," a statement from the White House said on Thursday.

Geojit Financial Services maintained a neutral rating on the metal sector, citing that the rise in steel prices, driven by demand resurgence, increased raw material costs, and policy shifts, is a positive development. Further, "the implementation of 12 per cent safeguard duties on certain steel imports, which is in the pipeline, will bring relief to domestic players."

Markets on Friday were spooked as Trump said he would be imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors shortly, emphasising that the measures on pharmaceutical imports will be unprecedented.

JPMorgan views the full implementation of these policies as a substantial macro economic shock not currently incorporated in our forecasts. "This shock will likely be magnified by its impact on sentiment and through the retaliation of countries facing significant increases in their tariff rates."