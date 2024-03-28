Home / Markets / News / Sebi cancels merchant bank registration of Karvy Investor Services

Sebi cancels merchant bank registration of Karvy Investor Services

In April 2023, Sebi barred Karvy Investor Services from taking new clients for allegedly violating regulatory norms

Karvy Stock Broking
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cancelled the registration of Karvy Investor Services Ltd (KISL) as a merchant banker for breach of eligibility criteria.

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an inspection of Karvy Investor Services during March 15-17, 2023 and in the onsite inspection, the regulator found that the merchant banker was not functioning or operational both at the registered as well as in the correspondence address.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Subsequently, the regulator had continued the inspection and found that Karvy Investor Services did not have the required infrastructure.

"...by not having necessary infrastructure like adequate office space, equipment etc. and minimum two employees having the experience to conduct the business of merchant banker and having a director who is involved in a litigation connected with the securities market which has an adverse bearing on the business of the applicant and by not being fit and proper person, noticee (KISL) is not meeting eligibility criteria as laid down in....merchant bankers Regulations," Sebi said in its 24-page order.

Additionally, the regulator has not paid the renewal fee for the block from December 13, 2022, to December 12, 2025, it added.

Accordingly, the regulator has cancelled "the certificate of registration...of Karvy Investor Services Ltd". The order comes into force with immediate effect.

In April 2023, Sebi barred Karvy Investor Services from taking new clients for allegedly violating regulatory norms. It had found that KISL neither had any physical infrastructure nor any employee working for it.

Karvy Investor Services was registered as a merchant banker with Sebi in December 2013.

Also Read

SAT reserves its order in Axis Bank-Karvy Stock Broking matter

Sebi issues Rs 1.8 crore demand notices to former officials of Karvy Group

ED attaches assets worth Rs 134 cr in Karvy Group money laundering case

SC stays SAT order in shares pledged by Karvy Stock Broking to lenders

Axis Bank-Karvy matter: SAT says Sebi has 4 weeks to restore pledged shares

Adani family exercises warrants, infuses Rs 6,661 crore in Ambuja Cements

ICICI Securities secures shareholders' approval to delist the stock

Strong economy, steady inflows power Nifty to best fiscal since 2021

110 stocks from BSE 500 index more-than-doubled in FY24

Astra Microwave Products rallies 14% on winning Rs 386 cr order from BEL

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIStock MarketKarvy Stock Broking Limited KSBL

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story