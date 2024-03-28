Home / Markets / News / 110 stocks from BSE 500 index more-than-doubled in FY24

110 stocks from BSE 500 index more-than-doubled in FY24

The BSE 500 index zoomed 39 per, while Sensex was up 25 per cent in FY24. IRFC was the top gainer, up 439% followed by Suzlon and HUDCO.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One out of five stocks or 110 scrips from the S&P BSE 500 index have more-than-doubled in the financial year 2024 (FY24), while the benchmark indices were set to report their best performance in the past three fiscals. The primary catalyst for the equities rally is the huge liquidity flows into the market. The S&P BSE 500 index zoomed 39 per cent thus far in FY24.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index rallied 25 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively in FY24. Earlier, in FY21, these indices had surged 68 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The foreign portfolio investors (Rs 1.99 trillion) and domestic mutual funds (Rs 1.88 trillion) have collectively made net inflows of Rs 3.87 trillion in equities thus far in FY24, the data shows.

Of these 110 stocks, nearly one-third or 34 stocks are PSU companies. Four companies – Tata Motors, Tata Power Company, Trent and Tata Investment Corporation – are from Tata group; three stocks - Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Green Energy – from Adani group.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto, TaMo: Strategies for Nifty50 stocks that doubled in FY24

Indian Railway Finance Corporation, the top gainer among the BSE 500 stocks, zoomed 439 per cent, while Suzlon Energy has skyrocketed 411 per cent in FY24. Housing Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals (MRPL), Jupiter Wagons and Kalyan Jewellers rallied between 300 per cent and 340 per cent. In total 13 stocks have appreciated in the range of 200 per cent to 299 per cent.

Among the sectoral classification, eight stocks were from state-owned banks and power sector, seven each from capital goods, non banking finance companies (NBFC) and pharmaceuticals, followed by information technology (6), defense, auto and realty (5 each), infrastructure (4) and refineries, steel (3 each).

According to global brokerage firm Jefferies, with a consistent history of 10-12 per cent USD CAGR over the last 10 & 20 years, India is now the 5th largest equity market & market cap and will likely touch $10 trillion by 2030. Continued reforms should maintain India's 'Fastest growing large economy' status.

Over the next 4 years, India's GDP will likely touch $5 trillion making it the 3rd largest economy as continued reforms lay the foundation of 7 per cent long-term GDP growth. Consistent and fast growing domestic flows, will likely complement FPI inflows to sustain Indian market performance, Jefferies said.

Since flows into the market continue and are showing no signs of slowdown, a scramble for high quality stocks with good growth prospects is likely, said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

It is important to note that the PSU Bank Index, which has given a stellar return of 90 per cent in FY24, has further potential to go up since there is valuation comfort in the segment, Dr. V K Vijayakumar added.

Also Read

HUDCO hits new peak, up 13% on Rs 14500 cr financing pact with Gujarat govt

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

Here's why you should keep an eye on Tata Motors shares on Tuesday, March 5

Suzlon secures order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy

Tata Motors tops Rs 1,000; surges 5% on demerger plan of CV, PV businesses

Astra Microwave Products rallies 14% on winning Rs 386 cr order from BEL

Sensex zooms 1,100 pts, Nifty nears 22,500; 4 reasons behind the rally

ICICI Securities slips 4% as shareholders approve dislisting plans

Bajaj Auto, TaMo: Strategies for Nifty50 stocks that doubled in FY24

This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Market trendsstock market tradingBSE 500-Sensex stocksS&P BSE 500HUDCOSuzlonIRFCstock market rally

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story