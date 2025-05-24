SEBI eases norms for Category II AIFs on debt securities investments

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed norms for Category II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), enabling them to expand their investable universe and explore opportunities in the debt securities market.

Under the revised framework, Category II AIFs can now invest in listed debt securities with a credit rating of ‘A’ or below.

The changes were initially proposed in a consultation paper issued in February and have been formalised through a notification dated May 21.

“The amendment provides greater flexibility to investment managers in determining their investment strategy. The regulator has based the criteria on the placement memorandum, rather than restricting it solely to listed, unlisted, or rating classifications. This shows they don’t want constraints as long as the investment strategy is mentioned in the PPM,” said Nachiket Naik, Head – Structured Credit at Axis AMC.

“This increased flexibility demonstrates the maturity of the sector and the consequent growing confidence of the regulator,” he added.

The AIF industry had sought relief after an earlier amendment to the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations threatened to reduce investment opportunities in unlisted debt securities for AIFs making fresh investments.

Following the LODR amendments, entities that had issued listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on or before January 1, 2024, were not allowed to issue any unlisted NCDs while even one listed NCD remained live. This posed a challenge for Category II AIFs, which are mandated to invest primarily in unlisted securities.

The new SEBI notification clarifies, “Category II Alternative Investment Fund shall invest primarily in unlisted securities and/or listed debt securities (including securitised debt instruments) which are rated ‘A’ or below by a credit rating agency registered with the Board, directly or through investment in units of other Alternative Investment Funds, in the manner as may be specified by the Board.”

SEBI’s consultation paper had noted that around 192 Category II AIF schemes had invested more than 50 per cent of their assets in unlisted debt.

By allowing investments in lower-rated debt instruments, the updated framework offers Category II AIFs greater flexibility, enhanced diversification opportunities, and alignment with their higher risk appetite.