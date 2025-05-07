Sebi chief seeks feedback from industry on easing regulatory norms

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Wednesday sought suggestions from leaders of listed companies and members of the capital market on ease of doing business and possible regulatory relaxations, said sources aware of the development.

The Sebi chairman was addressing a FICCI round-table with over 50 managing directors and chief executive officers (MDs & CEOs) from several sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), mutual funds, capital markets, and others.

According to attendees, the market regulator is open to suggestions for relaxations or changes around the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and other norms governing listed companies.

However, Sebi has also requested a clear rationale from the industry for any proposed relaxation or flexibility, along with the potential benefits for the capital market.

Since taking charge, Pandey has emphasised the regulator’s focus on optimum but effective regulation.

Earlier this week, the Sebi chairman met representatives from Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Sources said the market regulator plans to hold several meetings with other industry representatives to discuss easing regulatory norms further.