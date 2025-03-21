Home / Markets / News / Sebi considers easier IFSC access for brokers operating from Gift City

Sebi considers easier IFSC access for brokers operating from Gift City

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Currently, brokers require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Sebi to establish subsidiaries or joint ventures for operations in Gift City
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to permit registered stock brokers to operate in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gift City, Gujarat, without the need for prior approval.
 
In a consultation paper released on Friday, Sebi outlined plans to allow stock brokers to conduct securities market activities in Gift-IFSC through a separate business unit (SBU). Currently, brokers require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Sebi to establish subsidiaries or joint ventures for operations in Gift City. Under the new proposal, brokers can set up an SBU on an arm’s-length basis, bypassing the NOC requirement. The SBU must maintain distinct key personnel, infrastructure, records, and independent regulatory oversight.
First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

