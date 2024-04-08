Home / Markets / News / Sebi cracks whip on finfluencer, orders to impound Rs 12 cr 'unlawful gain'

Sebi cracks whip on finfluencer, orders to impound Rs 12 cr 'unlawful gain'

It has been directed to deposit the amount to an interest-bearing escrow account created specifically for the purpose in a nationalised bank

Further, these entities have been directed "to cease and desist from offering investment advisory services from acting as or holding themselves out to be investment advisors".
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sebi has barred Ravindra Bharti Education Institute, co-founded by finfluencer and YouTuber Ravindra Balu Bharti, from the securities market and directed to deposit Rs 12 crore "unlawful gain" earned from the alleged unregistered investment advisory business.

It has been directed to deposit the amount to an interest-bearing escrow account created specifically for the purpose in a nationalised bank.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additionally, the regulator has barred Ravindra Balu Bharti, his wife Shubhangi Ravindra Bharti and directors -- Rahul Ananta Gosavi and Dhanashri Chandrakant Gosavi -- from the securities market. Also, these persons have been restrained from associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi in any capacity.

Ravindra Bharti Education Institute Pvt. Ltd. (RBEIPL) was founded in 2016 by Ravindra Balu Bharti and his wife. The company claims to be primarily involved in imparting training or education related to stock market trading activities.
 

In its interim order issued on Friday, the regulator noted Ravindra Bharti Education Institute was involved in imparting advice relating to investing in, purchasing, selling or otherwise dealing with insecurities or investment products in lieu of consideration. Investors were lured to take the advisory services by projecting returns in the range of 25 per cent to 1,000 per cent.

It further noted that Ravindra Bharti Education Institute was providing investment advisory services, without obtaining registration from Sebi, which is in violation of regulatory norms.

"An amount of Rs 12,03,82,130.91 being the total unlawful gain earned from the alleged unregistered investment advisory business, shall be impounded from Noticee no. 1 (Ravindra Bharti Education Institute)," Sebi said.

Further, these entities have been directed "to cease and desist from offering investment advisory services from acting as or holding themselves out to be investment advisors".

In October 2023, Sebi clamped down on unauthorised investment advisory services offered in the name of 'Baap of Chart' and barred three entities from the securities market and ordered impounding illegal gains worth over Rs 17 crore.

Also Read

Sahara-Sebi refund account may be transferred to govt, says report

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

YouTube tests gen-AI tools and features with premium subscribers: Details

YouTube rolls out Playables for Premium users with support for 30+ games

Sharepro Services case: Sebi slaps Rs 33 cr fine on 13 individuals

Dabur India hits 52-week low in firm market on sluggish demand in Q4

Gland Pharma soars 7% on USFDA approval for breast cancer drug

Exide zooms 15%, hits new all-time high on heavy volumes; here's why

Godrej Prop up 8% as it sells over 1K homes in Gurugram for Rs 3,000 crore

Info Edge zooms 10% post Q4 biz update; will March qtr nos support rally?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIYouTube

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story