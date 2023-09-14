Home / Markets / News / Sebi tells Brickwork to appoint professional CEO, strengthen board

Sebi tells Brickwork to appoint professional CEO, strengthen board

Move comes after SAT directed the regulator to issue fresh order while quashing cancellation of rating agency's licence

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed Brickwork Ratings to strengthen its board, appoint a professional chief executive officer (CEO) and an independent director as chairperson.

The revised order comes after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) quashed an order by Sebi — issued in October 2022 — cancelling Brickwork’s licence as a credit rating agency.

While affirming some of the violations, the tribunal had remitted the matter to Sebi for a fresh order on the quantum of penalty.

Sebi also directed the rating agency to increase the number of directors to nine from the current five. The regulator also said that all new members will have to be unrelated to the founding members.

It has further asked the agency to exclude founding management members from rating committees and rating processes.

Brickwork will also have to ensure that its chief regulatory officer, analysts, and persons involved in the rating process undergo an in-depth training.

Restraining the credit rating agency from onboarding new clients or taking fresh mandates from existing clients will continue till six months or till it ensures satisfactory compliance with the directions — whichever is later — noted the order.

“...remedial measures adopted after the first and second inspections do not seem to have had the desired effect, as similar violations have been observed even in the third inspection. The proof, as they say, is in the pudding. Therefore, an embargo on onboarding new clients needs to be in place for some more time...,” noted the order.

The fresh order, issued by Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bahtia, said the market watchdog will conduct a review after five months to examine the compliance.

The action on the rating agency comes after the tribunal upheld certain violations related to delays in complying with regulatory mandates, deficiencies in the rating process and issues related to record keeping.

Sebi has further pointed out gaps in the system for reviewing ratings and repeated failure to identify the deteriorating financial conditions of issuers.

Brickwork had informed Sebi that its managing director (MD) Vivek Kulkarni had resigned as of July 1. It said it was working on improving rating quality, process, automation, and revision of policies.

Also Read

SAT quashes 'unjustified' Sebi order nixing Brickwork Ratings licence

Sebi's success rate before Securities Appellate Tribunal improves

Securities and Appellate Tribunal to pronounce Zee verdict on Monday

No pension, PF for I-T, GST tribunal members under amended tribunal rule

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Intellect Design Arena rallies 5% on securing new banking contract

With 71% jump in 4 days, this PSU stock is at its highest level since 1994

Hindalco surges 7% in 2 days on pact with Italian firm to make rail coaches

Sugar stocks rally; Dalmia, Balrampur, Avadh, Uttam, Dhampur soar up to 13%

NBCC soars 13%, hits 52-week high on Rs 180-cr order win, MoU with govt

Topics :SEBISecurities Appellate TribunalMarkets stockpenalty

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story