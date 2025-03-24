Sebi doubles FPI disclosure threshold to Rs 50,000 cr, to review conflicts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday raised the investment threshold for granular ownership disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. The market regulator also reviewed the provisions relating to conflict of interest and disclosures of its members and top officials.

The decisions were taken at its board meeting held in Mumbai — the first under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Other key decisions taken by Sebi include easing investment rules for alternative investment funds (AIFs) for investing in debt securities, tweaks to the appointment process of public interest directors (PIDs) and key managerial personnel (KMP) at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), and leeway in fee collection by investment advisers and research analysts.

The FPI disclosure norms, introduced in August 2023, require FPIs with assets under custody (AUC) of over Rs 25,000 crore or with over 50 per cent of their AUC concentrated in a single corporate group to provide additional ownership details.

The doubling of the threshold will help reduce compliance burdens while maintaining transparency.

As far as the review of conflict of interest is concerned, the Sebi board has decided to constitute a high-level committee (HLC) to review these provisions and make recommendations for enhancing the existing framework.

The HLC will be composed of eminent persons and experts with relevant background and experience. The names of the HLC members will be announced in due course. “The objective of the HLC is to comprehensively review and make recommendations for enhancing the existing framework for managing conflicts of interest, disclosures, and related matters towards ensuring the high standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct of members and officials of the board. The HLC is expected to submit its recommendations within three months from the date of constitution, which shall be placed before the board for consideration,” Sebi said in a release.