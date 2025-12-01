Sebi drops adjudication proceedings against Nuvama Wealth and Investment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has disposed of adjudication proceedings against Nuvama Wealth and Investment without imposing any monetary penalty, after concluding that the violations observed during an inspection were not serious enough to warrant punitive action.

Nuvama was inspected by the regulator for the period in August 2023 to assess compliance with stockbroking regulations, maintenance of records and adherence to various circulars. The inspection flagged several irregularities, including non-dispatch of physical contract notes; use of common or invalid email IDs and mobile numbers for multiple clients; inadequate maintenance of bounce logs; shortcomings in KYC verification; and questions over whether a client’s trading exposure matched their declared income.