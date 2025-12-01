Wockhardt share price today

Wockhardt shares moved higher by 19 per cent, to ₹1,472.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes after the company said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has formally accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for its first-in-class antibiotic 'Zaynich'.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company bounced back 20 per cent from its intraday low of ₹1,225.20. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 7.76 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.08 per cent at 26,181 at 01:05 PM.

Wockhardt stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹1,105.05 on February 28, 2025. It had touched a 52-week high of ₹1,868.80 on June 12, 2025. Why is Wockhardt pharma stock in focus today? Wockhardt, on Monday, December 1, 2025, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has formally accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for its novel, first-in-class antibiotic 'Zaynich'. The NDA was filed on September 30, 2025, and its acceptance marks a transformative moment, not only for Wockhardt but also for the entire Indian pharmaceutical industry. This is the first time in history that an NDA for a New Chemical Entity (NCE) from an Indian pharmaceutical company has been filed and accepted by the USFDA, Wockhardt said in an exchange filing.

A novel β-lactam enhancer mechanism-based Zaynich has garnered international attention for its potent activity against highly resistant Gram-negative pathogens—microbes responsible for prolonged hospitalisations and significant mortality worldwide. Its life-saving impact has already been demonstrated through compassionate use in critically ill patients in both India and the United States, the company said. Over the past decade, 'Zaynich' has become one of the most extensively studied antibiotics globally, reflecting a comprehensive, science-driven development program initiated by Wockhardt in 2011. The company has successfully navigated a demanding non-clinical, clinical, and regulatory pathway.

With 'Zaynich', Wockhardt continues to drive forward its mission of delivering path breaking anti-infective therapies that respond to some of the most serious threats in global healthcare, the company said. Meanwhile, Wockhardt has an established track record and healthy market position in various regulated markets such as the UK, Ireland, in addition to the domestic market. Further, the company has been launching new products across geographies and is focused on improving its market position in the emerging markets. Overall, export markets contributed around 77 per cent to the company's revenues in FY25. The company derived around 80 per cent of its revenues from the branded generic/generic formulations segment and around 19 per cent from the biosimilars segment in FY25, while the balance was derived from the NCE segment, wherein the company sells 'Emrok' and 'Emrok O' in the domestic market, according to ICRA.