Home / Markets / News / TVS Motor rallies 4%, nears record high on strong November sales

TVS Motor rallies 4%, nears record high on strong November sales

In the past six months, TVS Motor Company has outperformed the market by soaring 31 per cent as compared to a 5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and a 19 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index

TVS Motor company
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

TVS Motor Company share price today rallied 4 per cent to ₹3,659.75 per share on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported a strong 30 per cent growth in November sales. 
 
The stock price of a two and three-wheeler manufacturer is trading close to its record high level of ₹3,703.95 touched on October 23, 2025. 
 
In the past six months, TVS Motor Company has outperformed the market by soaring 31 per cent as compared to a 5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and a 19 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index.

TVS Motor Company’s strong November sales

TVS Motor Company registered 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in total sales of 519,508 units in November 2025, as compared with the 401,250 units sold in November 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 20 per cent with sales increasing from 305,323 units in November 2024 to 365,608 units in November 2025. 
 
Motorcycles registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing from 180,247 units in November 2024 to 242,222 units in November 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 27 per cent with sales increasing from 165,535 units in November 2024 to 210,222 units in November 2025.
 
The company's sales in international business registered a growth of 58 per cent Y-o-Y, with sales increasing from 93,755 units in November 2024 to 148,315 units in November 2025.
 
The sales volumes are likely to be driven by continued positive customer sentiment spurred by better affordability (courtesy GST cuts), strong rural demand, interest rate cuts and adequate finance availability, according to analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities. The brokerage firm had expected 18 per cent YoY growth in wholesales at 475,000 units.
 
Growth momentum is likely to be in double digits across both domestic and export markets. TVS Motor Company has been gaining share across markets, and analysts reckon its domestic share shall rise from 18 per cent in FY25 to 19 per cent by FY28E. Moreover, the brokerage firm forecast margin expansion ahead due to better scale/mix, higher PLI benefits and cost savings.
 
Analysts in the Q2 result update said they have a positive stance on TVS Motor Company is underpinned by expectations of a continued upturn in domestic 2Ws; market-share gains in domestic and overseas markets; and margin expansion emanating from rising economies of scale, better mix and cost cutting measures. The brokerage firm retains ‘Buy’ rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of ₹4,100 per share.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal flags NTPC Coal-to-Gas boost, but cautions on execution

GAIL outlook brightens as tariff hike, volume revival boost FY27 prospects

Indian consumer firms to see Q3 margin spur as input costs soften: Nomura

Rupee falls to all-time low of 89.79 against dollar during intraday trade

Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy on Privi Speciality Chemicals; sees 25% upside

Topics :Buzzing stocksTVS Motor salesstock market tradingMarket trendstwo wheeler sales

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story