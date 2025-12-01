Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; Bank Nifty tops 60,000 for the first time
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; Bank Nifty tops 60,000 for the first time

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, December 01, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index jumped 0.37 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.64 per cent.

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Dec 1: The Nifty Metal, and PSU Bank indices are leading the market rally | Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
10:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quick Heal signs cyber security deal with NFSU-RIC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The project aligns with Quick Heal’s core cybersecurity business and strategic goal of delivering advanced solutions to its clients. Under this engagement, the company will provide end-to-end cybersecurity services. The scope and scale of the contract represent a significant milestone in Quick Heal’s ongoing collaboration with government institutions. READ MORE

10:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC share price down 1% in strong market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to reports, the government is expected to introduce two bills in the Lok Sabha today, which are likely to replace the goods and services tax, or GST compensation cess on tobacco products like cigarettes and pan masala. READ MORE

10:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: VST Tillers shares rise over 3% on auto sales update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: VST Tillers share price advanced over 3 per cent on the BSE today, hitting a high of ₹5,851 per share.

The stock rose after the company reported a robust jump in November auto sales. It sold 4,676 units of Power Tillers in November 2025 versus 1,904 units in November 2024.

Further, it sold 490 units of tractors last month compared to 347 in November 2024.  

10:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are trading higher on Monday, December 1, and are seen holding gains. 

The BSE Sensex index is at 85,986.74, up 280.07 points or 0.33 per cent, while the Nifty50 is at 26,279.20, up 76.25 points or 0.29 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap, and SmallCap indices are higher up to 0.47 per cent.

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lenskart jumps 5% post Q2 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lenskart expects India’s eyewear market to nearly double over the next five years, rising from $9.2 billion in FY25 to $17.2 billion by FY30, according to the shareholder letter. READ MORE

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Arvind SmartSpaces share price jumps 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Arvind SmartSpaces’ share price rose after the company announced the acquisition of a new premium residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad. The project, spanning an estimated 3.6 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area with a top-line potential of about ₹400 crore, was secured on an outright basis. READ MORE

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota rises 1% on November auto sales data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota share price was trading 1 per cent higher on the BSE, hitting a high of ₹3,891.9 per share. 

The rise in Escorts' shares came after the automobile company reported its November auto sales data.

Escorts Kubota Limited said its Agri Machinery Business sold 10,580 tractors in November 2025, registering a growth of 17.9 per cent, as against 8,974 tractors sold in November 2024.

While domestic tractor sales were at 10,122 tractors in November, up 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y, exports soared nearly 88 per cent on year to 458 tractors.

Meanwhile, Escorts Kubota Limited's Construction Equipment Business Division sold 452 machines in November 2025, as against 481 machines sold in November 2024. 
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Monday. 
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.27 per cent, and 0.52 per cent, respectively.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Monday. 
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 26,320

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 122.85 points or 0.14 per cent at a record high of 26,325.80. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 86,066

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Monday's trading session at 86,065.92, lower by 359.25 points or 0.42 per cent. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 123 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 26,325.80, higher by 122.85 points or 0.47 per cent.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 359 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 359.25 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 86,065.92 in pre-opening session on Monday.
 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens higher on Monday, Dec 1. The domestic currency opened 2 paise stronger at 89.44 per US dollar vs Friday's close of 89.46/$
First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

