Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends deadline to add nominees for demat account holders till Dec 31

Sebi extends deadline to add nominees for demat account holders till Dec 31

Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline by three months to December-end for existing demat account holders to provide choice of nomination or formally opt out of nomination through a declaration form

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline by three months to December-end for existing demat account holders to provide choice of nomination or formally opt out of nomination through a declaration form.

Additionally, submission of 'choice of nomination' for trading accounts has been made voluntary by the regulator as a move towards ease of doing business.

Earlier, the deadline for existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination was on or before September 30.

The move is aimed at helping investors to secure their assets and pass them on to their legal heirs.

"Based on the representations received from the exchanges, depositories, brokers' associations and various other stakeholders, submission of 'choice of nomination' for trading accounts has been made voluntary as a step towards ease of doing business.

"With respect to demat accounts, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of 'choice of nomination' to December 31, 2023," Sebi said in a circular.

Further, Sebi has given time till December 31, for physical security holders for submission of PAN, nomination, contact details, bank account details and specimen signature for their corresponding folio numbers.

In July 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked all existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination on or before March 31, 2022. Later, this was extended by one more year till March 31, 2023 and again till September 30, 2023.

Also Read

Deadline to add nominees for MF investors, demat account ends on Sep 30

India's demat tally tops 120 mn; June additions highest in 13 months

Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

At 2.9 mn, new demat account additions hit 18-month high in July

Curbs imposed on companies may apply brakes on rising SME volumes

Govt bond yields reverse all losses on lower H2 borrowing speculation

MCA in talks with market regulator Sebi to allow issue of fractional shares

Nabard raises Rs 1,041 crore through India's first social impact bond

Sebi extends deadline demat a/c nomination; JSW Infra IPO subscribed 2.1x

Topics :SEBIdemat accountsCapital markets

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector

Next Story