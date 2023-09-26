Sebi extends deadline demat a/c nomination; JSW Infra IPO subscribed 2.1x

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday extended the deadline for making nominations by demat account holders to December 31.

In March, the regulator had extended the deadline from March 31 to September 30. Further, Sebi has also made the submission of ‘choice of nomination’ for trading accounts as voluntary instead of mandatory based on the representations received from exchanges and brokers’ associations.

Further, the market regulator has also extended the last date for physical security holders to submit PAN, nomination, contact details, bank account details, and specimen signature for their corresponding folio numbers to December 31.

JSW Infra IPO subscribed 2.1x on day 2

The IPO of JSW Infrastructure was subscribed 2.1 times on Tuesday. The retail and high networth individual portions of the IPO were already subscribed nearly four times each.

The company’s Rs 2,800-crore IPO, the second-largest for calendar 2023, closes on Wednesday. The company already allotted shares worth Rs 1,260 crore to 65 anchor investors at Rs 119 apiece.

At that price, JSW Infra is valued at Rs 24,990 crore. JSW Infra is the second largest port operator in terms of cargo handling capacity. Meanwhile, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers’ Rs 270-crore IPO, which closed on Tuesday, managed to garner just 2.25 times subscription.

The 640-crore IPO of Updater Services, which also closes on Wednesday, has so far garnered just 16 per cent subscription.