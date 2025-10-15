Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends deadline to Jan 2026 for angel funds to disclose allocation

Sebi extends deadline to Jan 2026 for angel funds to disclose allocation

In September, the regulatory framework for angel funds was revised under AIF (alternative investment fund) norms

SEBI
Under the Sebi's framework, angel funds will have to disclose a defined methodology in their PPMs for the purpose of allocating the investment among angel investors who provide approval for such investment.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday extended the timeline to January 31, 2026, for disclosing the allocation methodology by angel funds in their Private Placement Memorandum (PPM).

Earlier, the deadline was October 15.

"Based on representation from the AIF industry requesting additional time to meet this requirement, it has been decided to extend the said timeline to January 31, 2026, for ease of compliance," Sebi said in its circular.

Accordingly, allocation of any investment made by existing angel funds post January 31, 2026, should be in accordance with the defined allocation methodology disclosed in their PPMs.

Under the Sebi's framework, angel funds will have to disclose a defined methodology in their PPMs for the purpose of allocating the investment among angel investors who provide approval for such investment.

In September, the regulatory framework for angel funds was revised under AIF (alternative investment fund) norms.

As part of the revised framework to streamline fundraising, investment and compliance norms under the alternative investment funds rules, angel funds can raise capital only from accredited investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tech Mahindra's Q2 beats estimates, but FY27 growth hinges on big deals

Sebi chief urges public interest directors to strengthen MII governance

Embassy Group repays ₹1,748 cr of debt via WeWork India IPO proceeds

Rs 6 trillion & counting: DIIs pump record money in Indian stocks in 2025

Rupee jumps 79 paise to end at 88 mark amid slide in dollar, oil prices

Topics :SEBIAlternative Investment FundsMarket newsfunds

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story