The domestic currency closed 79 paise higher at 88.00 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The currency rose to the 87.96 level in the morning deals, but is still down 3.17 per cent so far this year, the worst-performing Asian currency.

Resistance for the rupee is seen near 87.75, where the RBI is less likely to step in, Trivedi said. "The upcoming release of the RBI meeting minutes will be closely watched for further policy insights and the central bank’s stance on currency stability."

"The RBI has been defending the 88.80 level for several sessions, and despite foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflows in recent days, the rupee has weakened, with the central bank being the only significant dollar seller," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said earlier.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation cooled to 0.13 per cent in September from 0.52 per cent in August. The positive rate of inflation in September was primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products, textiles, and transport equipment. India’s retail inflation moderated significantly in September to hit a 99-month low of 1.54 per cent.