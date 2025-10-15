Rs 6 trillion & counting: DIIs pump record money in Indian stocks in 2025

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) flows to the equity segment remained robust in calendar year 2025 (CY25) as their net investment hit the Rs 6 trillion mark – the highest amount put in a calendar year since the BSE started maintaining the data in 2007.

The net inflow in CY25 by DIIs , which includes banks, domestic financial institutions (DFIs), insurance companies, new pension schemes and mutual funds, is higher than the Rs 5.26 trillion into the Indian stock market in CY24, BSE data shows.

Rishi Kohli, chief investment officer, Jio BlackRock AMC expects this momentum to sustain going ahead, largely due to SIP flows, which remain resilient even on a market decline. "Unless there’s a global shock causing a 30–40 per cent correction, DIIs should keep investing strongly. I will not be surprised if DII flows surpass the 2025 levels in CY26," he said.

ALSO READ: DIIs pip FIIs in Indian stocks ownership, like BFSI: Motilal Oswal The strong domestic flow, meanwhile, offset the selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) during CY25, who pulled out $23.3 billion (Rs 2.03 trillion) from the domestic equity markets, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data shows. However, they pumped in $5,716 million, or Rs 49,590 crore, via primary market and other routes in CY25, data shows. For FIIs, the most crowded trades among regions, according to Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, have been the US, China, Germany, and Brazil. “These are the markets which have seen the highest relative inflows and consequently better overall market returns. On the other hand the countries which have seen outflows by global investors are Japan, India, Vietnam, and S. Korea,” he said.

Since the Lehman Brothers crisis in 2008, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, DIIs have made substantial profits by buying aggressively whenever the domestic market tanked and FIIs sold heavily. ALSO READ: Two big triggers that could stop FIIs from selling India stocks in H2FY26 This cycle (ups and down) in the domestic market, he said, has worked consistently in the last 17 years for DIIs. Panic selling, Chokkalingam suggests, has always proven to be a mistake for FIIs, while supporting the markets at such instances has always proven to be beneficial for DIIs.

“Going forward, I expect their net investment into equities to remain robust as flows into insurance and pension funds continue to grow. However, the scale at which they are buying may not continue, as the market is at near record highs and retail flows into MFs are likely to moderate,” Chokkalingam said. Show of strength A record inflow by DIIs has seen the equity markets remain resilient during the period despite the US government's 25 per cent tariff on India came into effect August 7, and another 25 per cent on August 27. Thus far in the CY25, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 index are up 5.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively. However, the BSE Smallcap index has tanked 5.6 per cent, while BSE Midcap index is down 1.6 per cent so far in CY25, data shows.