Tejas Networks shares gain 5% on receiving ₹123 crore under PLI scheme

Tejas Networks' stock rose nearly 5 per cent after it received ₹122.96 crore as the first tranche under the PLI scheme

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Shares of Tejas Networks rose nearly 5 per cent in Friday's intraday session after the company received ₹122.96 crore from the Department of Telecommunications as the first tranche under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. 
 
The telecom equipment and accessories maker's stock rose as much as 4.8 per cent during the day to ₹749.9 per share, the best intraday gains since May 16 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹727.3 apiece, compared to a 0.9 cent advance in Nifty50 as of 2:12 PM. 
 
The company’s shares extended their rally for a third straight session, gaining 6 per cent over the past three trading days. The counter has fallen 38 per cent this year, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Tejas Networks has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,837.97 crore, according to BSE data.  

Tejas Networks gets ₹123 crore under PLI

Tejas Networks received ₹122.96 crore from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products. 
 
The amount, disbursed on June 4, 2025, represents the first tranche, 85 per cent of the eligible incentive, for the third quarter of the financial year 2024–25, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. The remaining amount will be released later as per the PLI Scheme guidelines, it added. 
 
Late last month, the compnay said that it  has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order worth about ₹1,526 crore from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.  

About Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks is among the leading global providers of telecom equipment and solutions, specialising in the design, manufacturing, and sales of advanced networking products. With a strong focus on research and development, the company delivers cutting-edge technology for building end-to-end communication networks. 
 
The company’s offerings span a broad spectrum, including wireless (4G/5G), optical transmission (DWDM, OTN), and packet switching (Ethernet, IP/MPLS), enabling robust infrastructure for various sectors.
 
Catering to a diverse global customer base, Tejas Networks serves telecom service providers, utility companies, and government and defence organisations across more than 75 countries. A part of the Tata Group, the company is known for its innovation-driven approach, major intellectual property portfolio, and adherence to international standards. 
         

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

