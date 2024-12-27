Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi fines Jaiprakash Power for misrepresenting co's financial statements

Sebi fines Jaiprakash Power for misrepresenting co's financial statements

This came after the regulator conducted an investigation in the matter of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL), a part of the Jaypee Group of companies, to ascertain the possible violations of PFUTP

SEBI
By misrepresenting its books of accounts, JPVL has violated the provisions of PFUTP as well as LODR Regulations. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty totalling Rs 54 lakh on Jaiprakash Power Ventures, its MD and CEO Suren Jain and other top officials for misrepresenting the company's financial statements.

Others who have been penalised by Sebi are company's chairperson Manoj Gaur, executive directors -- Sunil Kumar Sharma and Praveen Kumar Singh -- chief financial officer R K Porwal and former whole-time member M K V Rama Rao.

They have been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its 89-page order.

This came after the regulator conducted an investigation in the matter of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL), a part of the Jaypee Group of companies, to ascertain the possible violations of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules.

In its probe, Sebi found that the company overstated its books of accounts by not adopting the correct accounting practices and by not measuring investments in Sangam Power Generation Company Ltd (SPGCL), Jaypee Arunachal Power Ltd (JAPL) and Jaypee Meghalaya Power Ltd (JMPL) at fair value during FY 2012-13 to FY 2021-22, hence, profit and loss account and balance sheet of the company did not reflect the true and fair view.

"I hold that the company overstated its books of accounts by way of not providing interest on its current investments, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and other unsecured loan in FY 2018-19, therefore, the financial statements of the company have not reflected true and fair view," Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Asha Shetty said.

By misrepresenting its books of accounts, JPVL has violated the provisions of PFUTP as well as LODR Regulations.

Accordingly, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 14 lakh on Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Rs 7 lakh each on Jain, Gaur, Sharma and Singh and Rs 6 lakh each on Porwal and Rao.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 226 pts, Nifty at 23,813; pharma, auto, FMCG shares shine

JSW Infra gains 3% after Motilal Oswal raises target price with 'Buy'

IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep investors busy next week

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: KPI Green, 10 others to go ex-date next week

Cochin Shipyard freezes at 5% upper circuit on order boost from Adani Ports

Topics :SEBIJaiprakash Power VenturesSebi norms

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story