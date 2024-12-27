IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep the investors busy next week

Upcoming IPOs: Dalal Street investors are eyeing another eventful week, which also marks the last week of the current calendar year 2024, as four mainline IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), and two SME IPOs are set to debut on the bourses. In addition to these, the mainline segment will witness the opening of Dalal Street investors are eyeing another eventful week, which also marks the last week of the current calendar year 2024, as four mainline IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), and two SME IPOs are set to debut on the bourses. In addition to these, the mainline segment will witness the opening of Indo Farm Equipment IPO , while Leo Dry Fruits and Spices, and Technichem Organics IPOs will open for public subscription on the SME platforms.

Here are the details of the upcoming mainline IPO scheduled to open for subscription next week:

Indo Farm Equipment IPO

The public offering of Indo Farm Equipment is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and close on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 260.15 crore through a fresh issue of 86,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 35,00,000 shares, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The price band is set at Rs 204-215 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,835.

MAS Services serves as the Registrar for the public offering, while Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the public offering.

Also Read

The basis of allotment for Indo Farm Equipment IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Shares of Indo Farm Equipment are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

SME IPOs next week

The SME segment will also see significant action. Shares of Anya Polytech, and Citichem India are scheduled to list on the NSE SME, and BSE SME platforms, respectively. Anya Polytech is tentatively set to list on Thursday, January 2, 2025, while Citichem India shares are scheduled to list on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Additionally, two new SME IPOs—Leo Dry Fruits and Spices and Technichem Organics—will open for subscription on December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025, respectively.