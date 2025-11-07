Sebi flags valuation concerns in corporate deals, calls for more safeguards

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Friday expressed concern over IPO valuations and certain corporate arrangements, calling for stronger guardrails to protect minority shareholders. “There are cases we have seen where corporate arrangements are taking place and promoter-shareholders probably get valuation at an inflated price to get a better swap allocation, which is detrimental to minority shareholders. We are receiving lots of complaints from these minority shareholders that their interests have been compromised,” Varshney said at the Gatekeepers of Governance event organised by Excellence Enablers. What guidelines may Sebi explore for corporate valuation practices?

Varshney said the valuation of such arrangements is an area where the need for specific guidelines could be explored, adding that Sebi may need to work with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on this front. Addressing the issue of IPO pricing, he clarified that Sebi does not interfere in valuations and has long moved away from controlling capital issues, leaving pricing to be determined by investors—a practice he described as appropriate. How does Sebi view the role of anchor investors in IPO pricing? “We think that when anchor (institutional) investors are doing valuation, Sebi should keep itself away, which is probably the right thing. But without compromising on this position, how do we ensure that valuations by anchor investments are also taking place properly, effectively, efficiently? I think that is something we need to talk about,” said Varshney.

The senior Sebi official’s remarks come at a time when large IPOs, particularly those from the startup ecosystem, have drawn significant public scrutiny and debate on social media. A day earlier, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had also stated that while the regulator ensures robust disclosure and transparency in IPOs, it does not intervene in pricing, which is left to market forces. What did Sebi say about independent directors’ accountability? Varshney also highlighted the need for clearer accountability frameworks for independent directors, stating that they should be empowered to question and challenge matters discussed at board and audit committee meetings.

“These are the things we need to address. At the same time, there is feedback from independent directors that they are also not sure what their functions are, what is their responsibility. And if there is a violation by the company, these directors are also issued summons and show-cause notices. This is one area we have to address because we want good people to come,” he added. What regulatory overlaps is Sebi looking to simplify? The Sebi official further emphasised the need to simplify compliance where there is overlap between the Companies Act and Sebi’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. He cited differences in the treatment of related-party transactions under the two frameworks.