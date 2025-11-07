Piramal Finance freezes at 5% upper circuit on re-listing day

Shares of Piramal Finance were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,333.45 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on listing day. The stock price of the non-banking finance company opened at ₹1,270 on the BSE. It hit a low of ₹1,235.15 in intra-day deals.

Till 02:10 PM; a combined 1.36 million equity shares changed hands on the Piramal Finance counter. There were pending buy orders for a combined 380,000 equity shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 83,168.

Currently, Piramal Finance trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group on the BSE. The 'T' group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) shares remained suspended from trading on the stock exchanges since September 23 following the merger process with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance.