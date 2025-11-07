Tiger Global offloads entire 5.09% Ather Energy stake for ₹1,204 crore

Investment firm Tiger Global Management has sold its entire 5.09 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy through open-market transactions, generating roughly ₹1,204 crore from the sale.

Tiger Global, acting through its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, divested its remaining holdings in Ather Energy by selling a little over 1.93 crore equity shares. The shares changed hands at prices ranging from ₹620.45 to ₹623.56 apiece, according to exchange filings.

Why did Tiger Global exit Ather Energy after the IPO?

Also Read

The sale comes just months after Ather’s April 2025 initial public offering, which raised about ₹2,900 crore and valued the Bengaluru-based company at roughly ₹12,000 crore. As of November 7, Ather’s market capitalisation has nearly doubled to around ₹24,800 crore, reflecting strong investor interest in India’s fast-growing electric mobility sector even as early backers such as Tiger Global book profits.

Who are Ather Energy’s key investors and founders? ALSO READ: ICC Women's WC Final draws same viewership numbers as Men's T20 WC Final Founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy counts Hero MotoCorp and Singapore’s GIC among its major shareholders. Before Tiger Global’s exit, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, an early investor, had also pared down his stake as part of a broader reshuffling among Ather’s early backers. How is India’s electric two-wheeler market performing? India’s electric two-wheeler sales surged in October on festive demand, with Bajaj Auto overtaking TVS Motor to lead the market. According to Vahan data, Bajaj sold 29,597 units for a 21.9 per cent share, narrowly ahead of TVS’s 28,008 units and 20.7 per cent share.