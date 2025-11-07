Tiger Global offloads entire 5.09% Ather Energy stake for ₹1,204 crore

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Investment firm Tiger Global Management has sold its entire 5.09 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy through open-market transactions, generating roughly ₹1,204 crore from the sale.
Tiger Global, acting through its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, divested its remaining holdings in Ather Energy by selling a little over 1.93 crore equity shares. The shares changed hands at prices ranging from ₹620.45 to ₹623.56 apiece, according to exchange filings.
Why did Tiger Global exit Ather Energy after the IPO?
The sale comes just months after Ather’s April 2025 initial public offering, which raised about ₹2,900 crore and valued the Bengaluru-based company at roughly ₹12,000 crore. As of November 7, Ather’s market capitalisation has nearly doubled to around ₹24,800 crore, reflecting strong investor interest in India’s fast-growing electric mobility sector even as early backers such as Tiger Global book profits.
Who are Ather Energy’s key investors and founders?
Founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy counts Hero MotoCorp and Singapore’s GIC among its major shareholders. Before Tiger Global’s exit, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, an early investor, had also pared down his stake as part of a broader reshuffling among Ather’s early backers.
How is India’s electric two-wheeler market performing?
India’s electric two-wheeler sales surged in October on festive demand, with Bajaj Auto overtaking TVS Motor to lead the market. According to Vahan data, Bajaj sold 29,597 units for a 21.9 per cent share, narrowly ahead of TVS’s 28,008 units and 20.7 per cent share.
Overall EV registrations topped 2.04 lakh, up 11 per cent from September. Ather Energy logged its best-ever month with 26,713 units (19.6 per cent share), while Ola Electric slipped further to fourth place with 15,481 units (11.6 per cent share).
How did Ather perform financially in Q1FY26?
Ather Energy narrowed its losses to ₹178 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) from ₹183 crore in the same period last year, while revenue from operations surged 79 per cent year-on-year to ₹645 crore from ₹360 crore.
The company attributed the improvement to a shift towards more premium products in its portfolio, favourable commodity costs—particularly battery cells—and its continued focus on research and development-driven value engineering.