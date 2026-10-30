Sebi imposes ₹1 crore fine on CDSL for multiple compliance lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) for multiple compliance lapses, including failure to communicate reasons for rejection of pledge requests to the depository participants (DPs) of both the pledgor and pledgee and shortcomings in disaster recovery drills.

CDSL has been directed to pay the penalty within 45 days, failing which recovery proceedings may be initiated.

In its 102-page order, Sebi said CDSL had violated several regulatory requirements during FY2023-24, following an inspection of its operations.

The violations included failure to communicate reasons for rejection of pledge requests to the depository participants of both the pledgor and pledgee, non-compliance with prescribed procedures for handling Client Unpaid Securities Accounts (CUSA), inadequate measures to prevent unauthorised data transmission and shortcomings in disaster recovery operations.