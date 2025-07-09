Sebi launches broker settlement scheme; MSEI to raise ₹1,000 crore

The market regulator on Wednesday proposed a settlement scheme for brokers involved in the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) matter. The scheme is for brokers against whom Sebi passed orders for facilitating trading on the NSEL platform and those who have filed appeals against the orders before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

“This scheme is for settling only the violations relating to the securities laws without any bearing on the matters, which are being investigated by other law enforcement agencies, falling under their jurisdictions,” said Sebi.

The scheme excludes brokers who are defaulters of the stock exchange or whose names appear in the charge sheet filed by the Economic Offences Wing, Enforcement Directorate, or any other such agency. The settlement scheme will start from August 25, 2025 and end on February 25, 2026. The matter pertains to the payments crisis at NSEL in 2013.

Sebi considers permitting CRAs to rate wider securities ALSO READ: Franklin launches India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; check key details here The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday proposed allowing credit rating agencies (CRAs) to rate securities falling under the purview of other financial regulators, even if unlisted. Currently, CRAs are restricted to rating only listed securities, those proposed for listing, or instruments specifically covered by Sebi’s guidelines. Sebi's move follows industry requests to expand CRA services to include products like unlisted securities. Under Sebi's proposal, CRAs would be permitted only for fee-based, non-fund-based activities. Also, any such activities must operate at arm's length through a separate, dedicated business unit.